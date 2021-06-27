Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.18. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

