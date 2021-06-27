Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Up 0.9%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPUKY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

