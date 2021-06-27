Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

