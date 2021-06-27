Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$69.55 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$33.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.12.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

