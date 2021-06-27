Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $167,649,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.