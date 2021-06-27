DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.90

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.90 and last traded at $102.66, with a volume of 32835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.