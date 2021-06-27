Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,562.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,132 shares of company stock worth $4,803,267. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,451,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

