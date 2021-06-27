Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $17.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

