Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.