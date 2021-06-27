Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of DEN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

