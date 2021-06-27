Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.99. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $17.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.59 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.