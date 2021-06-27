Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Deckers Outdoor also reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $384.63.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

