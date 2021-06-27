Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $124,980.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period.
PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
