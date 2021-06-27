Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $124,980.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.