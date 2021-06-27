Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock worth $105,873,643. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.