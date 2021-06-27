Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

