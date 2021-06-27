Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

DRI opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

