Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. AlphaValue downgraded Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

