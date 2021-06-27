Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -170.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

