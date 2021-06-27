Dale Chappell Sells 133,126 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

HGEN stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

