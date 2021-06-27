Dale Chappell Sells 133,126 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
HGEN stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
