Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.86.

Shares of OKTA opened at $246.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

