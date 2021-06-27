Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

