CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $209,003.24 and approximately $7,905.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00032859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

