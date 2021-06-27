CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $11.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $11.00 or 0.00033212 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $934,958.53 and $2,704.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,115.68 or 0.99990221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

