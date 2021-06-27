Critical Comparison: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49% Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00 Continental Resources 3 13 5 0 2.10

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $30.39, suggesting a potential downside of 22.86%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 118.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.76 -$159.45 million $0.91 14.38 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.60 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -33.68

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

