Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Criteo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

CRTO stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

