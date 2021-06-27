Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 8.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shot up 8.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.19. 3,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 809,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

