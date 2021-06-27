Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRST. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.