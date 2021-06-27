Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.