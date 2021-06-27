Credit Suisse Group Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Neutral”

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97. WPP has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

