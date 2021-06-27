Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

