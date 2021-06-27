Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,059 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Public Storage worth $112,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.13.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $304.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.64. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

