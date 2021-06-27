Credit Suisse AG Sells 189,760 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,760 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $98,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Global Payments by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

