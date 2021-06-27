Credit Suisse AG Has $132.33 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.25% of iRhythm Technologies worth $132,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 153.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 210.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $391,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

