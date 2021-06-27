Credit Suisse AG Has $104.79 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $104,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

