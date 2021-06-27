Credit Suisse AG Buys 38,898 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $122,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

