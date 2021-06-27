Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

GWW opened at $442.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.