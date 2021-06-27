Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $373.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.