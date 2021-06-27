Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after buying an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

MS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

