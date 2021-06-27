Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

