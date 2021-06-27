Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

