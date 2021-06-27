Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $785,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

