Cowen Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $890.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Cowen from $790.00 to $890.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

