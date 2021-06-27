Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $125.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Copart stock opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $133.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

