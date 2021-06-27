Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $125.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.
Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Copart stock opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $133.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
