Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,298 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Copa worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Copa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.65.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.