Contrasting Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 12.35% 15.63% 6.37% IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40%

86.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.32 $133.89 million $2.45 28.59 IRadimed $31.72 million 11.04 $1.37 million $0.11 258.64

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integra LifeSciences and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats IRadimed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, and bone grafts products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

