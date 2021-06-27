Contrasting IMARA (IMRA) and Its Peers

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IMARA to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get IMARA alerts:

This table compares IMARA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

This table compares IMARA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.27 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

IMARA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IMARA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4634 17693 38926 768 2.58

IMARA presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.74%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IMARA beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.