ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.39. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

