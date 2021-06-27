Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

