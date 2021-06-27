Comparing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get So-Young International alerts:

This table compares So-Young International and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 5.29 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 18.90 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -294.63

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10% Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for So-Young International and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.