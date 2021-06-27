Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 234,579 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $24.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $891.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,823,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
