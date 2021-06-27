Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 234,579 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $891.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,823,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

